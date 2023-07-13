Gideon International presents Bibles to Ghana Parliament

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 13 - 2023 , 13:37

A six-member delegation from Gideons International, a Christian fellowship has presented a customised Bible to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. Bagbin and 275 Bibles to all the Members of Parliament.

Explaining to the Speaker the reason behind the donation of the Bibles, the National Chairman of Gideons International, Lord Winter said the work of a legislator can be overwhelming sometimes, and that the word of God can be inspirational in helping to keep the soul and body together and strengthen them hence the need to donate these special Bibles to the MPs.

In his response the Speaker noted that, Parliament starts the daily sitting with a prayer and always ask God to grant the House with a vision, stressing that it is out of these prayers that the country is always at peace despite a number of conflicts in neighbouring countries.

He assured the delegation during a courtesy call on him that, the Bibles would be put to good use for the benefit of the House and the country as a whole.

The President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship and MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, outlined the importance the Bible plays in the work of Parliament from the day they are sworn-in through to Committee meetings.