GhIE observes World Engineering Day

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has joined other engineering groups around the world to mark World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED).
The virtual celebration held last Friday, saw Ghana being chosen to represent Africa to stream the celebration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Dubbed: ‘‘Build back wiser”, the WED celebration coincided with the World Engineering Summit in Costa Rica, which was attended by a team from the GhIE.
STEM education
Addressing the WED via video from Costa Rica, the President of GhIE, Reverend Professor Charles Anum Adams, said Ghana was thrilled to host Africa as a live stream partner in the WED 2022.
He called on the government and other stakeholders to pay greater attention to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.
Rev. Prof Adams reiterated that without engineering and technology, the country was going nowhere and, therefore, advised that stakeholder collaboration and joint ownership of STEM policies were the way to succeed.
The GhIE President attended the World Engineering Summit in Costa Rica with the President of the Federation of African Engineering Organisation (FAEO), Carlien Bou-Chedid; the President of the West African Federation of Engineering Organisations (WAFEO) Alexander Leslie Ayeh; the GhIE Executive Director, David Kwatia Nyante, and other officials of the engineering fraternity.
While the international celebration was held online, a local event was held at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani on the theme: ‘‘Engineering, Key to Achieving National Development”.