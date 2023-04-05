GhIE elevates 15 to Fellow status

Daily Graphic Apr - 05 - 2023 , 06:57

Some 15 professional engineers have been elevated to the Fellow status by the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) at its 53rd Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Takoradi last week.

A Fellow in the engineering field is who makes significant contribution to the profession, the Executive Director of the GhIE, David Kwatia Nyante, explained.

It can also be conferred on a non-engineer in the capacity of an Honorary Fellow who makes significant contribution to the engineering field.

Those recently elevated to the status of Fellow included Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann of the Natrional Science and Maths Quiz fame, who was elevated in the area of Mech/Agric/Marine Technical Division.

The Director of Urban Roads, Kumasi, Nana Poku Agyeman, was also elevated to a Fellow status in the Civil Division.

Other engineers who were elevated to a Fellow status in the Civil Division included Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Nyantakyi, Emmanuel Twum Antwi-Darkwa, Seth Oduro Yaw Ahene, Seth Bright Attipoe-Denyah, Peter Fritz Aganu, Joseph Asafo-Boakye and Dr Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi.

The rest who were elevated to Fellow status were Jacob Brown Yawson and Joseph Appiah for the Mech/Agric/Marine Division, Felix Nii Klorkwei Tetteh in the Chemical/Mining Division, Ebenezer Ato Roberts, Ebo Charles Kraikue and Akim Adio Tijani, all for the Electrical/Electronic Division.