Ministry of Interior Declares Good Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday, April 10 as public holidays

Kweku Zurek Apr - 05 - 2023 , 07:00

The Ministry of Interior has announced that April 7 and April 10, 2023, have been designated as public holidays.

These dates coincide with Good Friday and Easter Monday, as declared by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

The announcement, dated April 3, 2023, instructs the public to observe these holidays throughout the country.

With over 71% of Ghana's population identifying as Christian, Easter is a significant event on the national calendar.

The Christian community celebrates this occasion with various church activities before heading out to public places, especially beaches, to enjoy the holidays.

The Kwahu area in the Eastern Region is the main attraction for Easter festivities in Ghana every year.

Ghana will observe 13 statutory public holidays in 2023.