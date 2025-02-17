Next article: Foreign Affairs ministry sets up student desks in 11 countries to assist Ghanaians abroad

Average public sector salary hits GH₵2,594, but huge pay gaps persist – GSS report

Gertrude Ankah Feb - 17 - 2025 , 14:10 1 minute read

The average monthly net salary for public sector employees in Ghana stood at GH₵2,594 in 2022, according to a new report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

However, the report highlights deep inequalities in public sector wages, with the lowest-paid worker earning just GH₵418, while the highest-paid employee took home a salary 81 times higher.

The Earning Inequality Report found that the top 10% of public sector workers received 22% of total salaries, while half of all employees accounted for just one-third of total salary disbursements.

Allowances and regional disparities widen the gap

Advertisement

The study revealed that disparities in allowances contributed significantly to the wage gap. Employees earning between GH₵5,000 and GH₵9,999 received allowances that were 26 times higher than those earning below GH₵1,000.

Regional differences were also evident, with Greater Accra recording the highest average monthly salary at GH₵3,142, while the North East region had the lowest at GH₵2,212.

Gender pay gap and age-based earnings inequality

A 6% gender pay gap was recorded, with men earning an average of GH₵2,669 compared to GH₵2,504 for women. The disparity was most pronounced in the Upper West region, where men earned GH₵348 more than women, representing a 13% difference.

Earnings also varied significantly by age.

Employees aged 60 and above had the highest salaries, earning an average of GH₵14,466 per month—nearly five times more than the next highest age bracket (51–60 years).

Institutional pay gaps and policy concerns

Differences in earnings extended across government institutions, with the highest-paying institution offering an average salary of GH₵9,335, more than four times the GH₵2,153 paid by the lowest-earning institution.

With the government spending GH₵2.3 billion on public sector salaries and allowances in December 2022 alone, the GSS report raises concerns over income inequality and economic disparities.