Average public sector salary hits GH₵2,594, but huge pay gaps persist – GSS report
The average monthly net salary for public sector employees in Ghana stood at GH₵2,594 in 2022, according to a new report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).
However, the report highlights deep inequalities in public sector wages, with the lowest-paid worker earning just GH₵418, while the highest-paid employee took home a salary 81 times higher.
The Earning Inequality Report found that the top 10% of public sector workers received 22% of total salaries, while half of all employees accounted for just one-third of total salary disbursements.
Allowances and regional disparities widen the gap
The study revealed that disparities in allowances contributed significantly to the wage gap. Employees earning between GH₵5,000 and GH₵9,999 received allowances that were 26 times higher than those earning below GH₵1,000.
Regional differences were also evident, with Greater Accra recording the highest average monthly salary at GH₵3,142, while the North East region had the lowest at GH₵2,212.
Gender pay gap and age-based earnings inequality
A 6% gender pay gap was recorded, with men earning an average of GH₵2,669 compared to GH₵2,504 for women. The disparity was most pronounced in the Upper West region, where men earned GH₵348 more than women, representing a 13% difference.
Earnings also varied significantly by age.
Employees aged 60 and above had the highest salaries, earning an average of GH₵14,466 per month—nearly five times more than the next highest age bracket (51–60 years).
Institutional pay gaps and policy concerns
Differences in earnings extended across government institutions, with the highest-paying institution offering an average salary of GH₵9,335, more than four times the GH₵2,153 paid by the lowest-earning institution.
With the government spending GH₵2.3 billion on public sector salaries and allowances in December 2022 alone, the GSS report raises concerns over income inequality and economic disparities.