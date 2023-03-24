Ghana's Deputy Agric Minister urges Thail investors to support sustainable rice production

GraphicOnline Mar - 24 - 2023 , 16:56

Ghana's Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture (in charge of Crops), Yaw Addo Frimpong, has called on investors in the Thailand rice value chain to consider investing in Ghana.

Speaking at the Thailand-Ghana Business Conference in Bangkok, Mr Frimpong explained that an investment in Ghana's rice production would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

He pointed out that Thailand has the experience and technology to help Ghana become self-sufficient in rice production and even export to other West African countries.

The conference, which was themed "Ghana-Thailand Business Forum; Partnership for Sustainable Rice Production in Ghana," brought together key players from the Thailand rice industry and a Ghanaian delegation led by the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

The delegation included experts and researchers from various Ghanaian institutions, private entrepreneurs, traditional rulers, and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, all with a focus on rice, fertilizer, maize, cassava, and poultry.

Frimpong stated that Ghana's rice consumption demand is between 1.2 million and 1.4 million metric tonnes per annum, leaving a significant gap between demand and supply.

However, with the support of Thailand, Ghana can close this gap and achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

The Asian African Consortium (AAC), led by Dr. Siaw Agyepong's wife, Adelaide Araba Agyepong, has been working towards actualising the rice project.

Adelaide stressed the importance of forging strategic partnerships for the success of the project and announced the establishment of a fully-furnished National Rice Office in Accra, with zonal offices in Koforidua, Kumasi, and Tamale for the southern, middle, and northern belts, respectively.

She also revealed that suitable lands have been acquired across the country and are ready for cultivation.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong added his voice to Frimpong's call for Thai investors to consider Ghana, describing it as a peaceful and safe haven to do business.

He assured investors that their investments would be protected and emphasised that Ghana is a leader in the West African sub-region and the whole of Africa, especially in the area of peace and stability.