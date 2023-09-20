GhanaPost to sponsor Okwawu United

Daily Graphic Sep - 20 - 2023 , 14:52

GhanaPost Company Limited has signed an agreement with Division One side Okwawu United as the club's headline sponsor for the 2023/24 league season.

The agreement between the two bodies was signed at the General Post Office in Accra on Monday, September 11.

The Managing Director of GhanaPost, Bice Osei Kuffour, and Emmanuel Akoto Bamfo, an official of Okwawu United, put pen to paper to solidify the partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, selected GhanaPost offices will serve as dedicated sales outlets for all Okwawu United merchandise and paraphernalia.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Mr Kuffour expressed his excitement at partnered with the Soccer Mountaineers and believed the deal it would go a long way to help push Okwawu United in their quest to make a return into the Ghana Premier League.

Strategic partnership

The partnership, he noted, signified the convergence of sports and logistics, showcasing the potential for mutually beneficial relationships between different sectors in Ghana.

"We are thrilled to be the official courier service provider for Okwawu United Football Club.

This partnership aligns with our commitment to serving the Ghanaian community and supporting local initiatives.

Our extensive network of post offices across the nation will now be hubs for fans to purchase Okwawu United merchandise,” he said.

The 1986 FA Cup winners also showed appreciation to Ghana Post for partnering with them to develop the game.

“This partnership with GhanaPost is a testament to our club’s dedication to providing top-notch experiences to our supporters.

We believe this collaboration will not only enhance the accessibility of our merchandise but also strengthen our bond with our fans,” said Mr Bamfo.

Okwawu United, which won the Champion of Champions Cup in 1986 and recently finished as runners-up in the 2016 MTN FA Cup competition, secured qualification to the Division One League after winning the 2022/23 Regional Division Two Middle League.

Their Access Bank Division One League Zone 1C campaign kicks off with a home clash with Koforidua Semper FI on the weekend of October 6-9. — GNA