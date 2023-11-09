The Royal Senchi Hotel marks 10th anniversary

Douglas Anane-Frimpong Nov - 09 - 2023 , 07:07

The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort has started its 10th anniversary celebrations with a series of activities for the remainder of the year.

The facility, known for the display of rich heritage and premium hospitality to guests, will climax the celebration with a grand durbar on December 9, this year.

Management of the hotel told the Daily Graphic that it would reveal a range of offers, including complimentary stays and romantic day treats, to celebrate a decade of sustained excellence with the general public.

The General Manager of the four-star hotel, Gerard Schraven, also made known plans for a brand refresh to give the business a more identifiable and contemporary image, while maintaining and enhancing the guest experience.

He said the initiatives were designed to honour the loyal patrons and the public who had, over the years, shared in the vision of promoting the authentic traditional experience.

Unforgettable experiences

Over the past decade, the hotel has been a beacon of distinction in Africa, exemplifying the essence of traditional Ghanaian hospitality and culture.

This commitment has earned the hotel numerous regional and global accolades.

With its lush green surroundings and stunning river views, it has been a favoured destination for both leisure travellers seeking a tranquil escape and business professionals looking for a sophisticated retreat.

Over the years, The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort has consistently provided guests with unforgettable experiences, immersing them in the enchantment of its meticulously landscaped grounds and time-honoured traditional architecture.

While expressing excitement about the anniversary festivities, Mr Schraven said "We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 10 years. It's been a journey filled with warmth, hospitality and unforgettable moments.”

“Our anniversary celebrations are our way of giving back to the loyal guests who have made this journey possible,” he added.

Sustainability

For his part, the Head of Sales and Marketing, Emmanuel Mensah, underscored the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism.

He touched on various eco-friendly practices, such as waste reduction and energy conservation measures, that had been implemented to minimise its environmental impact.

Mr Mensah stressed the hotel's dedication to uphold its renowned service standards, reiterating management’s commitment to leading in terms of originality and innovation.

The Head of Sales and Marketing emphasised the facility’s dedication to industry excellence and highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at elevating the Ghanaian brand onto the global tourism stage.