PRESEC hosts Accra Aca, others at funfair

Diana Mensah Nov - 07 - 2023 , 07:49

The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, last Saturday held a funfair as part of the activities to mark its 85th anniversary celebrations.

The event was a performance of various talent shows.

Dubbed:” The BlueRave Funfair 1.0”, it aimed at ensuring students had quality leisure play time as a balance for effective academic work.

The fair was also attended by students of Accra Academy, Accra Girls Senior High School, Aburi Girls Senior High School, Krobo Girls High School and St John’s Senior High School.

The fair was equally an occasion to showcase the talents that exist within the various schools, with students performing in music and dance to an ecstatic audience.

It was held on the theme: “Artificial intelligence (AI) for sustainable development; the role of the students”.

For six hours, the students were locked in performances ranging from singing, solo dance contests, rep-your-school rap battles and rep-your-school bottle flip challenge, with some guest performances from music upstarts Tulenkey, Aqwaci Emma, Tsaqa and Dedeba.

Illustrious personalities

The Assistant Head, Domestic, of PRESEC, David Odidja, said since 1938, the school had grown to become one of the most prestigious and renowned schools in the country, producing many illustrious personalities in various fields of endeavour.

He added that the school had served Ghana not only on the educational front but produced students who had contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Ghana and the world.

He said the school had grown in height, strength and magnitude, stressing that “today, we have invited our sister schools to join us celebrate the 85 years of excellence, hardwork, discipline, achievement, increase, discipline, development and building a solid foundation”.

He advised students to use the time to reconnected with friends and mates, and to also make new networks.

In a lively atmosphere, students shared their ideas, experiences and impact on AI, and were educated on how to embrace in the new world environment.

In an engagement with the students, the Head of Digital, EIB Network Ltd, Kwabena Offei-Kwadey Nkrumah, advised students to educate themselves confidently to navigate the new world and create new tools that would advance economic and social well-being in the country.

He advised the students to harness technology, and apply their human qualities such as critical thinking, ethics, and creativity that were not easily replicated by AI.

Highlighting on the negative aspects of AI, he said overdependence on AI tools as a shortcut to complete assignments would severely limit the abilities of students.

He urged the students to value ethics and understand the harm that could come from using AI in unethical ways.

In interviews with the Daily Graphic, some of the students, who could not hide their excitement for marking the fun-filled event, expressed the hope that the school authorities would consider making it a rotational event among the schools on annual basis.