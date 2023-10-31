Options Mart opens new retail shop at Lashibi

Diana Mensah Oct - 31 - 2023 , 06:27

Allied Oil, which also operates Options Mart Limited, has opened its 14th retail shop within Accra to improve customer convenience and enhance the service experience.

The latest shop is at the Allied Oil Filling Station at Lashibi, and it forms part of the company’s strategic plan to improve its brand visibility and expand its distribution channels in the country.

It is aimed at providing convenience for its customers.

Rationale

At an event to open the new shop, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Options Mart Limited, Salomey Okudzeto Akpanu, said apart from offering quality goods at affordable prices, the company was designed to offer customers a unique shopping experience and meet the needs of customers.

"We're ecstatic to unveil our new mart to the people of Lashibi.

We've worked hard to ensure that our customers can now experience a shopping environment that is second to none,” she said.

The COO said the mart was not only opened to make profits, but also to offer job opportunities to young people and also contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

She expressed the belief that the new space, coupled with the extensive range of quality products, would set a new standard for customer experience in Ghana.

Customer Service

A Director of Options Mart, Nutepe Okudzeto, advised the staff on good customer relations and excellent customer service.

He expressed satisfaction with the growth of the company and added that the company was looking forward to expanding its customer base.

Available

The Inventory Manager, Gabriel Agor, said the company currently had shops at Takoradi, Kumasi, Sakaman, Adjiriganor and the Lashibi branch being its latest addition to the staple.

He said the company had stepped up efforts to open more of such outlets to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

“The company is trying to make its shops a one-stop-shop for its customers across the country, it is about time we gave our clients what they deserve.

We intend to extend our services beyond our immediate community and be physically present in all parts of the country,” Mr Agor said.