NMC resolves KISS FM, Japekrom Traditional Council impasse

Daily Graphic Nov - 03 - 2023 , 08:29

The National Media Commission (NMC) says it has determined a case between the Japekrom Traditional Council and Drobo based KISS FM, both in the Jaman South District in the Bono Region.

In statement signed and issued by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Alexander Bannerman, the NMC said the FM Station admitted that it did not know of a Supreme Court Judgment in favour of the Japekrom Traditional Council over the stool lands when it carried an advertisement from the Drobo Traditional Council claiming ownership of the same lands.

“The Management of KISS FM informed the Commission that when they got to know the truth they immediately stopped all announcements concerning the said lands.

Complain

“The management of Kiss FM said they expected the Japekrom Traditional Council to have complained to the station for the necessary corrections.

“They noted that in spite of this, they will maintain the cordial relationship that has existed between the radio station and Japekrom Traditional Council,” the statement said.

Information

According to the statement, it also emerged that although the radio station was being misled by certain individuals who knew the truth, the Japekrom Traditional Council recognised KISS FM as a source of information and education to the people in the Jaman South District and beyond.

They further stated that in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, the Traditional Council had invited the station to cover the activities of their annual festival.

The NMC further advised the radio station to do due diligence about any information before it broadcast, especially when they were in doubt.

That, it said, would help to avoid conflicts and unnecessary rancour between the station and the people they served.