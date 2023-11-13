MOBA ‘81 launches Memoirs of Centenary Greenhorns

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 13 - 2023 , 06:48

The 1981 Year Group of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has launched a book, titled Memoirs of the Centenary Greenhorns, in Accra as part of activities to herald the 147th anniversary of the school.

Among other things, the book gives an insight into the school’s history and some key elements that mark it out among peers.

The Mfantsipim School, the Methodist Church all-male institution, has over the 147-year period, trained thousands of personalities who have contributed to national development.

The book by the MOBA ’81 is said to have been borne out of the need to provide some insight into how the school has stood the test of time to provide quality human resources to the developmental needs of Ghana.

Fund raising

One of the editors of the book, Moses Ayiku Jnr, who is also an old boy of the school, said the publication was part of their support to raise funds for the school.

He said it was also intended to tell their story to encourage, especially the younger generation, to aspire to higher heights.

The chapters in the memoir include centenary celebrations, academics, sports and the future of Mfantsipim.

A retired educationist and a member of MOBA ’66, Anis Haffar, who reviewed the book, said it provided useful lessons to prospective students and current ones on their aspirations and expectations.

Eye opener

The publisher of the memoir, Nana Kegya Appiah-Adu of ACE Publisher, described the book as an eye opener to life on Mfantsipim campus.

She urged the public to patronise it, stressing that the book could serve many purposes.

The President of MOBA ’81, Ray Snowden, said the memoir was one of the means of telling the Mfantsipim story.

He added that it was also a platform to help sustain the academic credentials and reputation of the school.

The Chairman of the occasion, Ebusuapayin Capt. Paul Forjor (retd) of the ’73 group, expressed gratitude to the 1981 year group for the excellent work done to lift the image of the school.

The first copy of the book was auctioned for GH¢200,000 and was bought by the Chief Executive Officer of mining engineering company, Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama.