Ghana, Nigeria sign agreement to strengthen defence cooperation

Daily Graphic Oct - 26 - 2023 , 06:13

Ghana and Nigeria have reaffirmed their decision to strengthen the existing defence cooperation between the two countries.

In line with that, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra last Tuesday.

The Commandant of the centre, Major-General Richard Addo Gyane, signed on behalf of the establishment while the Nigeria High Commissioner in Ghana, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), appended his signature for his country.

This was contained in a statement issue in Accra yesterday.

Commitment

Both countries expressed commitment to share their common objectives of adding new dimensions and also raising the level of their bilateral defence cooperation.

“They also reaffirmed their collective responsibility to ensure regional stability and security in Africa in line with the spirit of the Charter of the UN to strengthen peace and security, confidence and stability in the world,” the statement added.

The agreement also sets out conditions, as well as the form of activities on training and deployment, including financing of a Course Director from Nigeria to the KAIPTC.

It would further assist in building regional capabilities and training institutions as part of support activities for conflict prevention, peacekeeping and peacebuilding in Africa and the world.