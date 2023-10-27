Dr Agyeman-Rawlings urges unity for Ga Manye funeral

Vincent Amenuveve Oct - 27 - 2023 , 06:30

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on residents of the Ga State to support the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) to accord the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, a befitting burial.

“Everyone is prepared for this funeral and we pray for a peaceful interment of our late Ga Manye” the MP stated.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the call when she led a delegation from her constituency to commiserate with the GTC yesterday at Kaneshie in Accra.

She also signed a book of condolence opened on behalf of the late Ga Manye and presented some drinks, bottles of water and other items to the GTC as custom demands.

She pointed out that she and her constituency would support every effort to make the funeral successful, adding that: “If you see us here it means this is our home and we cannot abandon our own home”.

More dignitaries, institutions and organisations continue to call on the GTC to express their condolences ahead of the funeral.

The latest are delegations from the Lands Commission, the Agricultural Development Bank and the National Investment Bank.

Similar delegations are expected to troop in to commiserate with the Ga State before the burial service tomorrow (Saturday).

Invitation

The Abola Mantse, Nii Ahele Nunoo III, who welcomed the delegation, said the performance of the funeral was on course and called on the delegation to offer any support that would make it successful.

On behalf of the GTC, he extended an invitation to the various delegations to attend the funeral.

Palace grounds

Meanwhile, preparations have reached fever pitch at the Ga Traditional Council for the funeral rites of the Ga Manye.

At the Ga Mantse Palace grounds itself, there have been firing of muskets by warriors, traditional drumming, dancing and other activities related to the funeral of the late Ga Manye.

Both the outer and inner perimeters of the palace have been draped in red and black satin, with a central canopy mounted for public viewing of the remains of the Queenmother of the Ga Traditional Area.

The portrait of Naa Dedei Omaedru has also been displayed around the various canopies.

There is heavy police presence deployed to the area to ensure law, order and provide protection to the bereaved and mourners.

While some of the police personnel have mounted a barrier outside the palace, others have been stationed within the palace to keep guard.

Curfew

The Chief of Protocol and Communications for the Ga Mantse, Sylvester Parker-Allotey, explained that on Saturday, October 28, no one was expected to be seen outside after 6 p.m. within the Ga Traditional Area, which covers essentially the Central Business District (CBD), known as Ga Mashie, and all jurisdictions that fall under it.

He indicated that the areas that would be affected were all satellite communities, otherwise known as “Ga rural” under the six paramountcies of the traditional council, namely Sempe, Akumadjan, Gbese, Abola, Otublohum and Asere.

Mr Parker-Allotey, who is also the Chairman of the Protocol Committee for the funeral, said shops and markets in Ga Mashie would also be closed for business from the morning of Saturday as part of the observance of rites towards the burial of the Ga Manye.