112 Women trained in ICT

A total of 112 females have been trained in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) under a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme dubbed “Young Africa Works”.
The students, who graduated last Saturday in Accra, were trained in photography, graphic design, computer hardware, computer networking, web designing, data-based management, website development, among others.
The three-month training was organised by the Campaign for Female Education Ghana (CAMFED), a girl-focused organisation, in partnership with the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC).
Apart from receiving certificates of participation, the graduates were also given start-up kits such as laptops and cameras to aid in their work as start-ups and entrepreneurs.
Resilience
The Director of the Commercialisation and Communication Directorate of the GAEC, Anthony Nana Boateng, urged the ladies to cultivate the power of resilience in their quest to succeed.
“Today, you are armed with one of the most important things to forge your path ahead. I am pretty sure you won't naively expect smooth sailing in the journey ahead.
“Disappointments, mistakes and even failures may come in the package of growing wise and successful. So be prepared for them, stay strong and committed,” he advised.
Commendation
“GAEC has been offering technical services to many women through the CAMFED donor fund to learners of all ages and abilities. I thank them for supporting this great shared vision. We all endeavour to do our best and, therefore, ask for more assistance towards an accelerated growth in Ghana's economy,” Mr Boateng said.
Economic independence
For her part, the Senior Programmed Officer, CAMFED Ghana, Diana Lugutuah, urged the ladies to work and be economically independent.
“Be economically independent and contribute to the national agenda. We also need increased women participation in the TVET sector to help meet Sustainable Development Goal Four, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
“Let’s continue to change the narrative, that women can do it under TVET,” she noted and encouraged the ladies to put to good use the start-up kits given them.
“Do not go and hide your kits under your beds or give them to your partners; they are for you. They are your tickets to the realisation of your dreams, make use of them,” Ms Lugutuah noted.
