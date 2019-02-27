Rain causes floods in Koforidua

Flood waters swept through some communities in Koforidua in the Eastern Region after about 45 minutes of rainfall on Monday.
The main drain behind the Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), and another drain behind the Shell Filling Station as well as parts of the Zongo community got flooded.
The rains, which started a few minutes to 4:00 p.m., also affected some suburbs of Nsukwao.
The flood water entered people's homes and shops.
Some residents in the Nsukwao area spent the night collecting water which had entered into their rooms as a result of the rain.
Minor floods
The Eastern Regional Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) described the floods as minor compared to the severe floods the municipality experienced in the latter part of last year.
The regional NADMO official in charge of Operations, Mr Alfred Owiredu Agyemang, attributed the flooding to the small drain sizes and the fact that the drains lacked the capacity to carry huge volumes of run off water and were also choked with silt.
Flooding in the past
Koforidua has been experiencing a yearly torrential rainfall since 2012, bringing in its wake destruction as a result of flooding that sweeps through the town.
The floods have been getting worse year after year.
Mr Agyemang said the town had experienced flooding in all the years from 2012 till now. In 2016, for instance, two people died when the town got seriously flooded.