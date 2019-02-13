NCCE launches inter university civic challenge

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched the second edition of the inter-university civic challenge aimed at motivating students at the tertiary level to learn the contents of the1992 Constitution and be ambassadors of the rule of law.
The challenge, which is a quiz and debate, will this year have students from 20 tertiary institutions participating in it. The maiden edition last year had 16 tertiary schools as participants.
This year’s challenge, which was launched in Accra yesteday, has adopted the Commission’s theme for 2019: “Ghana, One People: Our Values, Our Sovereignty in Participatory Democracy.”
Defending the Constitution
The chairman of the NCCE, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, expressed the hope that the challenge would inculcate in the citizenry an awareness of the fundamental principles and objectives of the Constitution.
Additionally, she said it would build the capacity of the citizenry to defend the Constitution and equip them with the values of the nation as found in the Constitution.
Schools
The Deputy Chairman of the NCCE in charge of Finance and Administration, Ms Kathleen Addy, who provided the details of the competition, said the challenge, which is in two phases, would commence with the intra–school selection competitions on February 13, 2019, while the zonal level competitions would come off between March 5, 2019 and March 21, 2019.
She said the second phase would consist of the zonal, semi-finals competitions and the grand-finale debate.
The participating schools which comprise private, faith based and technical and traditional tertiary institutions, include Bolga Technical University, Wa Technical University, Tamale Technical University, University For Development Studies (UDS), Tamale and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Others are, Garden City University College, Kumasi, Sunyani Technical University, Catholic University, Takoradi Technical University and the University of Mines and Technology.
The rest are the University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education Winneba (UEW), Ashesi University, University of Ghana, Legon, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Accra Technical University, Ho Technical University, Islamic University, All Nations University and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
A Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, noted that targetting the youth at the tertiary level was the best way to instil the values of the nation and rule of law in young people to develop them into patriotic citizens who would take up leadership roles.
He appealed to other corporate organisations to support the NCCE to achieve its mandate.