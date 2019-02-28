Ministry allocates 1,651 motorbikes to assembly members in Ashanti

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has allocated 1,651 motorbikes to the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to be distributed to assembly members in the region.
The motorbikes are to aid the assembly members to travel to their respective catchment areas to interact with the people and discuss development issues with them.
The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, in the company of the Regional Coordinating Director, Mrs Emelia Botwey, last Wednesday visited the warehouse of JSA Logistics Ghana Limited at Daban in Kumasi where the imported bikes are being assembled for onward distribution.
A representative of the company, Mr Micheal Yeboah, who led the entourage on an inspection of the motorbikes, said the bikes would be ready in a week's time.
Mrs Agyemang was happy that finally one of the major concerns of assembly members — transportation — was being addressed.
She said it would go a long way in facilitating the movement of the assembly members in their electoral areas and give a further impetus to the effort at strengthening local governance.
The minister asked would-be beneficiaries to use the motorbikes responsibly and take good care of them to save taxpayers’ money from going waste.
She stressed that the motorbikes should not be used for personal engagements.
Mrs Agyemang said the government was aware of the effective role local governance played in national development, for which reason it would ensure effective local governance in all parts of the country.
She commended the government for partnering local companies to meet the needs of society, noting that such partnerships also created employment opportunities for some indigenes.