Little Larbi needs your help

The fate of a two-year-old boy suffering from germ cell tumour hangs in a balance while his parents hope against hope for help from philanthropists to continue his treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Little Travis Larbi requires GH₵9000 for treatment, which will span six months, according to a letter from Prof. Lorna A. Renner, the Consultant Paediatric Oncologist, Child Health Department of the hospital.
Travis Larbi’s father said about a year ago he discovered a hard mass of skin on the child’s stomach, so he took him for examination at Akawe Health Centre at McCarthy Hill.
The facility referred the case to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where the boy was diagnosed with germ cell tumour.
Germ cell tumour is a form of cancer that mainly affects the testes or ovaries but can also attack the stomach, back or other parts of the body.
According to the Resident Medical Officer of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Dr Jacqui Barnes, germ cell tumour can spread to the brain, the lungs and liver, if treatment delays.
The boy’s parents said they had spent a fortune on the initial phase of the treatment and were out of funds.
They, therefore, pleaded with the general public through the Graphic Needy Trust Fund for help to save their son.
Philanthropists should send their donations to account number 1061130003469 at the GCB Bank, Republic House.
They can also send their donations through mobile money account number 0541993633 or call 0302917433.