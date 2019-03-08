GOLDKEY properties to complete Cantonments City Project in 2021

Goldkey properties, one of Ghana's leading property developer, says it is poised to complete its flagship Cantonments City project before the end of the year 2021.
The over $50 million housing project comprises two residential blocks of apartments, eight commercial office buildings, retail malls, hotels, restaurants and cafes.
The mini city project, which is on 10 acres will have a traffic light and a recreational park to attract international organisations who will need head offices, country offices and branches.
The Executive Director of CH Group Company Limited, Mrs Cynthia Acquaye, who disclosed this at an Open House ceremony in Accra, said the purpose of the project was to attract investors into the country and contribute effectively to the growth of the economy.
The ceremony, which brought together investors, contractors, various estate developers and housing agents, was used to showcase the prices of its new luxury townhouses located in Accra.
Some of the new luxury townhouses include the ‘Meadow View’, a five-detached house, the ‘Pinnacle Place’, a nine-detached and semi-detached house, ‘Odis Court’, made of six town houses, ‘Asafu Agyei's Place’, ‘The Laurels’ and the ‘Kumi's Court’.
Mrs Acquaye said the Cantonments City project would encourage pedestrian activity that would ensure vibrancy and sustainability, adding that “with over 43,000sqm of commercial space to let, retail giants as well as business entities from all types of industries would have the comfort to trade.”
She added that “the Cantonments City is the ideal location for a luxury hotel chain brand. The architectural components of the hotel includes landscaped water courts and well-stocked rooftop poolside decks. The restaurants will be manned by world-class chefs knowledgeable in both local and international cuisines that will provide guests with a home-away-from-home experience and ensure they spend both day and night in the City”.
Hammond Court
The Managing Director of GoldKey properties, Madam Fuseina Abu, said plans were far advanced to launch a new project known as the ‘Hammond Court, which would have 12 residential apartments with a free WIFI and smart lighting systems in all rooms.
According to her, the aim of the company was to provide quality and affordable housing to suit the needs of both upper and middle-income earners.
Madam Abu said the company had the resource capacity and management ability to consistently provide a premium service within the Ghanaian urban landscape.