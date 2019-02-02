AngloGold donates GH¢25,000 towards education in Adansi

Barely five days after the restart of production, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) mining firm doled out GH¢25,000 towards promoting quality education of the people in the Adansi communities.
The money is to support the ongoing WASSCE remedial classes for resit students of Adanse initiated by the chief of Adansi-Fomena, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II.
The presentation coincided with the first Akwasidae Festival in the year at the Bonsra Afriyie Palace, Adansi-Fomena.
The Stakeholder Engagement Superintendent of the AGA, Mr Edmund Oduro Agyei, who presented the cheque to the chief of Adansi-Fomena said the donation was in response to a call made by the chief to help promote and sustain the remedial classes for the students in the communities.
He said the project was in line with the policy of the AGA to ensure that the people in its catchment area gained access to quality education to make them employable.
Mr Oduro Agyei said over the years, the AGA had helped to improve the education status of people living in the Adansi Communities by providing some basic needs to both students and the schools.
He encouraged the beneficiaries of the remedial classes to strive to obtain the needed grades to pursue higher education.
Remedial classes
The Chief of Adansi-Fomena, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, said the remedial classes initiative which he established in 2015 was aimed at improving the level of education in the area and helping students get access to tertiary institutions in the country.
It is to paticularly give the opportunity to students who had poor results in their WASSCE a second chance to better their grades in order to continue their education.
The class, which begins every February, currently has beneficiaries from communities such as Fomena, Obuasi, New Edubease, Fumso and Tutuka at Obuasi.
The chief said the initiative had imparted greatly on the lives of the students whose educational career would have been cut short.
Appreciation
Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II was grateful to the management of the AGA for helping to promote project and assured them that the money would be used for the purpose for which it was donated.
He encouraged the mining firm to continue to support the welfare of the people of Adansi and make the communities better through education.
He also expressed appreciation to the people of Adansi living abroad for their contribution to the project.