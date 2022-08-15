Public urged to use disposable handkerchief

The Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill Limited, Barbara Incoom, has called on the public to embrace the use of disposable handkerchiefs instead of the traditional cloth handkerchief.
She explained that the change was significant during post COVID-19 era as the country was making efforts to minimise the spread of disease-causing germs and bacteria.
“I understand change takes time, but it’s the best option we face as a people today. Ghanaians need to switch from the traditional cloth handkerchief to the more hygiene-proven paper disposable handkerchief. I also understand the use of tissues wasn’t a dominant part of us until COVID-19 came around but it aided efforts to control the COVID-19 situation in the country, and it’s one thing we must continue with,” she stressed.
Premium quality
Ms Incoom made the call when she picked an award on behalf of Flora Tissues as Ghana’s Premium Quality Tissue Paper Brand of the year 2021 at the 6th Global Business Quality Awards ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.
The awards event, which was on the theme: “Celebrating Decades of Quality Global Brands in Ghana, was attended by players across industries, including diplomats, businessmen, investors and the media.
The notable brands recognised at the event included the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, and Alpha Industries Limited (Top Choco).
Hard work pays
After the event, Ms Incoom said the award as a result of the dedication and hard work of staff and management at Delta Paper Mill Limited. She eulogised them for their absolute commitment to make the brand a sought-after on the Ghanaian market.
“Between January and July alone Flora tissue secured a total of three awards for its brand innovation, quality, and resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus taking its awards tally to four even before the year comes to an end. The latest award, in the view of the organiser, is in recognition of the Flora brand’s commitment to standard quality, product innovation and its resistance to the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Awards
The Global Business Quality Award is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EEG), organisers of the prestigious Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards and Made in Ghana Awards, instituted to recognise indigenous and foreign companies with operations in Ghana for their investment in product and service quality to the Ghanaian consumer.