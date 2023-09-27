Ghanaian youth to access $100m for empowerment

GraphicOnline Sep - 27 - 2023 , 22:29

SOS Nekotech Foundation, a Ghanaian NGO, has launched a $100 million initiative to empower 1,000 young people in the country.

The initiative, which is part of the group's 25th-anniversary celebration, will provide young Ghanaians with access to a $100,000 no-collateral loan to pursue higher education, start businesses, or achieve personal and professional goals.

The foundation is also offering a $2,500 scholarship for a prep school to equip young Ghanaians with the knowledge and skills needed to excel academically.

To participate in the initiative, young Ghanaians must register on Nekotech's official website at www.nekotechcenter.org from October 1 to 15, 2023.

The initiative was launched on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in the USA at the inaugural Africa-US Presidential Forum on STEM/AI/MBA.

In attendance were esteemed figures, including President Chakwera of Malawi and Rahman Mohamed Swaray, representing Brigadier (rtd) Dr Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

The Executive Chairperson of SOS Global Investments, Nekotech Center of Excellence and Readiness College, Rev Dr Princess A. K. Ocansey received the $100 million award from Mr. Joel Frish, VP of Prodigy Finance, USA.

Notable attendees also included Nekotech Board Co-Chair, Dr. Michael Roberts and the education minister of Malawi, Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa.