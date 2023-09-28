Manya Jorpanya celebrates Ngmayem Festival - Chief marks 25th anniversary

Samuel Tei Adano, MANYA JORPANYA Sep - 28 - 2023

The chiefs and people of Manya Jorpanya, near Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region have celebrated this year’s Ngmayem festival.

This year’s festival also marked the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Nene Dr Tei-Djahene Korabo IV, as the chief of Manya Jorpanya and the Senior Asafoatse of the Shai Traditional Area.

The colourful event brought guests from the diaspora and chiefs from the Central, Eastern, Western, and Greater Accra regions to witness the much-celebrated Ngmayem festival with real, unadulterated culture and tradition from the people of Manya Jorpanya.

Ngmayem festival

The Ngmayem festival is celebrated by the people of Manya Jorpanya every year to indicate bumper harvest, peace, unity, and love for one another.

A whole week is devoted to the celebration with a homecoming, clean-up exercise, a visit to the ancestral home, durbar, games, storytelling, and thanksgiving ceremony which climaxes week-long activities.

This year’s celebrations climaxed with a durbar in the morning and a musical concert in the evening where artistes entertained guests to good music.

Partnership for development

Addressing the durbar, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, called on chiefs to partner the government to bring development projects to their respective areas.

As custodians of tradition and customs, he encouraged the chiefs to help instill discipline in the youth.

He noted that chiefs were custodians of the land and the direct channels through which investors could provide jobs for the youth in the country.



Commendation

Mr Acheampong commended Nene Korabo IV for his selflessness, dedication, determination, courage, dexterity and transformational agenda to the elders and people of Jorpanya.

He described the physical infrastructure, jobs for the youth, access to electricity, opening of the town to investors, access road to and from the town as some of the manifestations which caught his attention.

He, however, appealed to the chief to share his tremendous experience with other chiefs to implement for their people.

“If all chiefs will emulate and distinguish themselves in this manner, Ghana will become a beacon of hope, and the youth will work hard to support the economy,” he noted.

The regional minister further commended the people for their peaceful co-existence, particularly among Christians and Muslims in the area, expressing his excitement that they had stayed and worked together without any conflict.“

Your kind of leadership is visible, real, and tantamount to greatness and progression,” he stated.

Challenges

Nene Korabo IV thanked the chiefs and people of Manya Jorpanya for their support, sacrifices, and loyalty to him for the past 25 years.

He said even though it had not been easy, he stood his ground and ensured that he worked with his elders to bring development to the area despite the challenges confronting them.

He appealed to the government to provide the area with a secondary school to absorb most of the youth who completed their Junior High School (JHS) education and had to attend school in other towns several miles away from Manya Jorpanya.

Nene Korabo IV further appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highways to assist the town with access roads after linking the town to the main road.