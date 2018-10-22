Ghanaian spearheads 2018 Mo Ibrahim Index launch, Oct 29

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) has announced the launch of its 12th annual Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), on Monday, October 29, 2018, at which the results and analysis of the findings will be shared with the public.
Joining the founder of MIF, Dr Mo Ibrahim, will be a panel of African experts representing the continent’s growing next generation voices, Ms Yvonne Apea Mensah from Ghana and Mr Nasi Rwigema from South Africa.
The two experts will provide their own opinions of this year’s Index findings and also respond to questions in real time from online users.
According to a media advisory from MIF, Dr Ibrahim will also participate in a Facebook Live event to discuss this year’s “striking results and the trends measuring Africa’s public governance progress.”
About Yvonne
Ms Mensah is currently Head of Africa, Governance and Peace Directorate at the Commonwealth Secretariat. She was previously Head of Office at the Office of the Deputy Secretary General, and Political Affairs Officer (Africa), both also at the Commonwealth Secretariat.
Prior to that, she held positions as a Programme Manager at The Economist Intelligence Unit and Project Manager (Africa and legal affairs) at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.
In 2012 she was an Ibrahim Leadership Fellow, attached to the President’s Office at the African Development Bank.
Global Launch of the 2018 IIAG
The IIAG is an unmatched resource providing the world’s most extensive analysis of the quality of governance in African countries.
With the Index, MIF seeks to enable governments, citizens, business, academia, policy makers and analysts to use its findings as a tool to assess accurately the delivery of public goods and services and drive conversations about governance in Africa. As such, the data are made freely available each year through the IIAG Data Portal (iiag.online).
After the launch, MIF, in partnership with the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), will host a high-level discussion on the findings on Friday, 2 November in Pretoria, South Africa. A separate media advisory will follow with the details of this event.
Mo Ibrahim Foundation
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was established in 2006 with a focus on the critical importance of leadership and governance in Africa. By providing tools to support progress in leadership and governance, the Foundation aims to promote meaningful change on the continent.
The Foundation, which is a non-grant making organisation, focuses on defining, assessing and enhancing governance and leadership in Africa through four main initiatives.
Things to note about the 2018 IIAG
• The 2018 IIAG launch will take place online during a 30-minute Facebook Live event with Mo and two African next generation voices, taking the discussion directly to the public to encourage dialogue across social media using the hashtags #IIAG and #AskMIF.
• Previous iterations of the IIAG covered data from 2000 onwards. The 2018 IIAG is for the first time providing comparable governance data for the last decade only, to strengthen the robustness of the findings.
• For the first time, an assessment of youth inclusion is part of the IIAG. Through the indicator Promotion of Socio-economic Integration of Youth (provided by Global Integrity), the Index assesses whether there is a government policy/strategy to increase the socio-economic integration of youth.
• This year’s IIAG will have the added focus of analysing the data through thematic frameworks and broader themes including
• The ten-year time series includes the most recent governance performances, raising the bar in areas such as Health, where countries should benchmark themselves to more current standards.
• The IIAG contains analysis across 102 indicators from 35 independent African and global data institutions to cover all 54 African countries in the areas of Safety & Rule of Law, Participation & Human Rights, Sustainable Economic Opportunity and Human Development.