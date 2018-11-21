Ghanaian battalion in Lebanon holds free medical care

The Ghanaian Battalion in Lebanon has organized a medical and dental care, in Ramia, a community in South Lebanon.
The battalion previously provided medical care to residents of Marwahin, also in Lebanon and has consistently opened its Level One Hospital and other Company Aid Posts to the local residents in Al-Qawzah and other environs.
In all, the medical team led by the Medical Officer, Captain Daniel Assaki Ndago and the Dentist, Captain Cudjoe Diaba attended to medical and dental cases with beneficiaries including women, children, men and some Syrian refugees.
The medical officer indicated that most of the medical cases were respiratory tract infections, which were due to changes in the weather. Other conditions were referred to the Level One Hospital located at the Battalion Headquarters in Al-Qawah for further management.
Captain Ndago and his team were appreciative of the response and cooperation exhibited by the locals and noted that the further such outreaches would help build a better image for GHANBATT and UNIFIL as a whole.
In an interview, Ms Fatima Jawad, a nurse at the only medical facility in the community noted that the outreach was the best thing to have happened in their vicinity so far and her people are more than grateful for the kind gesture.