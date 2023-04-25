Ghana to evacuate 76 citizens, including students and footballers, from conflict-torn Sudan to Ethiopia

Kweku Zurek Apr - 25 - 2023 , 07:49

The Ghanaian government has stated that 76 of its citizens in Sudan are being evacuated due to the ongoing conflict. The group comprises 73 students and three footballers including former Real Tamale United star David Sandan Abagna who joined Sudanese league leaders Al Hilal FC (Omdurman) in January.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Dr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has confirmed that the Ghanaian citizens will be transported to Ethiopia for safety.

“We have so far accounted for all the Ghanaian students. They are 73; none of them has been harmed, and we have all of them safe in a place. The next batch of Ghanaians is three footballers in Sudan. We have also accounted for them and have put all of them together. The plan is to evacuate them to the nearest country which is Ethiopia”, he said.

The conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has resulted in numerous casualties and displaced thousands of people.

The violence has been centered in Khartoum, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Dr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong has reassured the public that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of all Ghanaian nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had earlier announced its readiness to evacuate Ghanaian citizens affected by the conflict in Sudan.

The Ghanaian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, which has concurrent accreditation to Sudan, is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate to coordinate the evacuation process and ensure the safe passage of its nationals to Ethiopia.