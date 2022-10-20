Ghana to benefit from 106 housing estate

Ghana is to benefit from a 106-world-class diplomatic housing estate, the third of such facility to be provided on the African continent by US-based real company Verdant Ventures.
Consequently, it has entered into strategic partnership with Ghanaian developer Dara Salam Group (DSG) to launch the high-end diplomatic residential project, with construction works to start in February next year.
The project will see the construction of 106 world-class units comprising two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and penthouses built to international, seismic and diplomatic standards.
Two similar diplomatic housing projects have recently been completed in Kenya and Ethiopia.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of (CEO) of Verdant Ventures, Tim Redman, Ghana was one of the fastest growing economies in Africa providing attractive opportunities for investors and international organisations.
“We are honoured to partner with Dara Salam Group to develop this landmark project that will offer the highest level of accommodation in Accra and support the country’s pole position as an international hub for corporates and diplomatic engagements,” he said.
Amenities
In a virtual interview, he said, designed to IFC Edge Green building standards, the project would feature solar power, spare water storage, backup power generation and on-site wastewater treatment and amenities which include a swimming pool, gym, club house and reception area, exterior barbecue zones, children’s playgrounds and dog runs.
“This is our third Diplomatic Housing project in Africa; we are extremely proud of our record of delivering international standard developments within programme and budget, allowing our clients to focus on their core activities on the continent,” Mr Redman added.
The conveniently located site is in close proximity to malls, restaurants, hospitals, diplomatic missions and the airport.
Mr Redman Verdant Ventures’ senior team has 50 years of combined real estate and construction experience in Africa and over $10 billion of project value delivered worldwide.
Real Estate
For his part, the Chairman of DSG Real Estate, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim, said his company was proud to partner with Verdant Ventures to offer this exceptional project to the Accra market.
Verdant Ventures, he said, had a track record of developing and delivering two similar projects on the continent, adding that it “gives us much confidence in our partnership and our vision to create international-class residential communities in Accra.”
The Ghana project, according to Alhaji Ibrahim, would create over 1,500 jobs during the construction phase and would include several social investment initiatives to empower communities in the Accra metropolis.