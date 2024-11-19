Featured

Ghana receives $3.6m donation from UK, US to aid 70,000 drought-affected people

Kweku Zurek Nov - 19 - 2024 , 15:32

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a $3.6 million (over GH₵58.3 million) contribution from the United States and the United Kingdom to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to 70,000 people impacted by drought in northern Ghana.

The funds, provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), come at a critical time as food prices soar, driven by extensive crop and livestock losses from prolonged dry spells.

The WFP Country Director Aurore Rusiga expressed gratitude for the timely support: "With staple food prices rising beyond the reach of most families, this contribution is a lifeline for Ghanaian families in need."

The funding will enable WFP to deliver cash transfers to affected populations, including minority groups, to help them meet essential food and nutritional requirements.

In Ghana, over one million people—approximately three percent of the population—are grappling with severe drought across eight regions: Bono, Bono East, Oti, Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West. The drought has led to early depletion of food stocks, reduced seasonal harvests, and limited financial capacity for communities to purchase food.

USAID has committed 27 million Ghanaian cedis ($1.7 million), while the FCDO is contributing 20 million Ghanaian cedis ($1.9 million).

The USAID/Ghana Mission Director, Kimberly Rosen, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to supporting vulnerable Ghanaians during crises. The United States will continue to stand with Ghana in addressing climate-related challenges."

The UK Development Director to Ghana, Richard Sandall added: "This assistance is vital to safeguard the nutrition, assets, and recovery of thousands of families in Northern Ghana. The UK remains committed to supporting Ghana’s climate resilience and food security efforts in collaboration with the government and other stakeholders."

The United States and the United Kingdom are longstanding partners of WFP in Ghana, helping to fight hunger, improve nutrition, and rebuild livelihoods.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to address immediate needs while building long-term resilience against climate change and food insecurity in the region.