Ghana Police suspend interdiction of officers implicated in Bugri Naabu leaked tape probe

Kweku Zurek Sep - 08 - 2023 , 07:06

The Ghana Police Service has halted the suspension of three high-ranking officers who were previously implicated in a leaked audio recording purportedly outlining a plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

A statement issued by the police, dated September 7, said the suspension of interdiction is aimed at safeguarding the ongoing parliamentary inquiry, ensuring that it proceeds without any potential biases.

The statement goes on to clarify that disciplinary proceedings against these officers, namely COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare, will commence upon the conclusion of the parliamentary investigation.

This development stems from the interdiction of these officers on Thursday, September 7, following the emergence of a leaked audio recording in which they were heard allegedly plotting with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, to remove IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee, COP George Mensah accused IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare of mismanaging the Police Service and cited a decline in the morale of police officers under his leadership.

COP Mensah also acknowledged his involvement in politics, though he refrained from specifying his party affiliation. His comments in the leaked tape echoed sentiments that the IGP's removal was essential for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) success in the 2024 elections.

However, COP Mensah vehemently contested the authenticity of the tape, asserting that it had been tampered with and did not accurately represent his original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Similarly, Supt. George Asare contended that portions of the audio recording were doctored and accused the IGP of orchestrating the recording.

In a significant turn of events, a new audio recording emerged on Monday, casting doubt on the authenticity of the original recording. This revelation surfaced after COP George Mensah and Supt. George Asare testified that segments of the original tape in evidence had been manipulated.

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee overseeing the investigation, disclosed this information to the media following Monday's proceedings. He indicated that the committee would decide whether to hold an in-camera hearing based on the evidence presented.

He clarified that the committee would listen to the new tape and review its transcript to determine the next steps. Additionally, stakeholders may be summoned with their legal representatives for cross-examination and discussion.

Nevertheless, he said the committee will exercise caution concerning national security implications and may conduct certain aspects of the inquiry in a closed-door session.

The current sitting of the committee has been adjourned indefinitely as members deliberate on the best course of action. The emergence of this new audio recording has introduced a fascinating twist to the ongoing investigation.