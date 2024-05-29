Fidelity Bank builds new classroom block for Abbeykope D/A Basic School

AN indigenous financial services company, Fidelity Bank, has constructed a new three-unit classroom block for the Abbeykope D/A Basic School in the Ningo Prampram District to transform the learning environment of the pupils.

The bank, under a social responsibility programme dubbed "Orange Impact" initiative, also renovated an existing six-unit block and installed a rainwater harvesting system for the school.

A handover ceremony at the school last week brought together key stakeholders, including the District Chief Executive, the District Director of Education, traditional leaders, representatives from partner organisations such as Pencils of Promise and the Centre for Sustainable Transformation (EcoSchools).

The Head teacher of the school, Enoch Anyingmor Teye, said the school which was built in 2006, had never undergone significant renovations and that created challenges as enrolment increased.

“Damaged desks, overcrowded classrooms and leaky roofs that disrupted lessons became commonplace. Security concerns also arose due to the deteriorating infrastructure,” Mr Teye said, adding that "whenever it rained, classes would come to a halt."

He said recognising the challenges, a non-governmental organisation, Dreamjuly Foundation, identified the school and referred the case to Fidelity Bank Accra East Sector for consideration to be selected for the Orange Impact initiative.

The renovation and construction of a new block is expected to benefit significantly the 975 students, made up of 497 girls and 477 boys, and 21 teachers, providing them with a conducive learning environment and making Abbeykope D/A Basic School one of the well-equipped schools in the district.

Mr Teye expressed his profound gratitude to Fidelity Bank and highlighted the project's transformative potential. "This facelift will not only improve student learning but also motivate teachers and encourage parents to keep their children in school," he stated.

In partnership with EcoSchools, six recycling bins were provided to promote environmental cleanliness. Additionally, the rainwater harvesting system will help foster environmental sustainability and self-sufficiency, and provide a renewable water source, while nurturing a generation of eco-conscious citizens.

Speaking on behalf of Fidelity Bank's Deputy Managing Director, Atta Yeboah Gyan, Director, Banking Operations, Simon Adu-Gyamfi, emphasised the bank's commitment to educational equity.

"We were struck by the potential of the Abbeykope community, but also the challenges they faced," he said. "Limited resources meant students at Abbeykope D/A Basic School didn't have the same opportunities as others,” he added, saying "the new classrooms and renovations aim to bridge that gap and empower students to reach their full potential."

The District Director of Education, Solace Osei-Appiah, commended Fidelity Bank for its commitment to proper procedures and approvals throughout the project.

The intervention at Abbeykope D/A adds to many schools that have received similar support. Others include the Nyameyekrom M/A Primary, the Duose D/A Primary, the Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo M/A Basic, and Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary & JHS.

Launched in 2022 as part of Fidelity Bank's 15th anniversary celebration, the Orange Impact initiative seeks to empowers 15 under-resourced schools across Ghana over a five-year period.

Through continued collaboration, investment, tailored resources and infrastructure improvements, Orange Impact is shaping a brighter future for Ghanaian youth by ensuring quality education for all.