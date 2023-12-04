Yilo Krobo Chief petitions minister over collapsing classroom block

Ezekiel E. Sottie Dec - 04 - 2023 , 06:16

The OKPER Divisional Chief of Yilo Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX, has petitioned the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, over the poor state of the Sra Presbyterian Primary School at Somanya.

“I wish to bring to your notice the current situation of the Sra Presbyterian Primary School at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

The school, since it was established in 1950, being 73 years old, has never seen any significant renovation and it is currently at the stage of collapsing to bring about disaster,” Nene Agor explained.

Sharing his sentiments with the media at Somanya, Nene Agor said it was very pathetic to see the pupils of the Sra Presbyterian Primary School in such a building in this era.

He said to the best of his knowledge, infrastructure played a key role in the teaching and learning process, and the current state of the classroom block of the school was demotivating the pupils to learn.

He said the roofing sheets of the building were old and were all falling off, while some of the classrooms had no roofing sheets at all, which became problematic whenever it rained.

He added that the woodwork and pillars holding the building and roofing were also old, with most broken and hanging, while erosion had eaten up major parts of the building and iron rods were exposed.

Contribution

The Divisional Chief in September this year, as part of his contribution towards quality education delivery, presented 90 bags of cement, 30 pieces of plywood, packs of roofing sheets, footballs and volleyballs to six basic schools in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The beneficiary institutions included the Pleyo Municipal Assembly School, Sikabeng Municipal Assembly Primary and Junior High School, Somanya Municipal Assembly Primary School and Somanya Roman Catholic Junior High A&B Schools, as well as the Ogome Anglican Primary School.

Close down

The Divisional Chief suggested to the minister of Education to instruct the Eastern Regional Education Directorate and the Yilo Krobo Municipal Education Directorate to temporarily close down the school if the situation could not be urgently addressed.

He explained that the situation of the school was a death trap and a disaster waiting to happen for the pupils.

“The school as it is now a threat to the life of both the teachers and the pupils.

I am by this petition appealing to your good office as the one in charge of education in the country to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the school or close it down temporarily.

I sincerely count on your usual assistance in that regard, Sir,” he concluded in his petition.