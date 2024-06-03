Yango launches safety talk series

Yango, one of the leading ride services in Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and partner drivers in Ghana.

It follows the introduction of new and improved safety features which include passenger photo check and route monitoring features. In the quest to step up its operations, the organisation had followed up with the launch of the ‘’Yango Safety Talk Series’’ - a multi-audience tour highlighting Yango's safety features for both passengers and partner drivers.

The year-long activity kicked off on May 23 at the University of Ghana during the Idea to Impact event put together by the Students Representative Council, Springboard Roadshow and the Mastercard Foundation.

During a presentation, the Regional Security and Safety Manager, Yango, Eric Komla Kwakuyi, highlighted the company’s existing safety features for drivers, which included the display of passenger ratings, identity photo checks in special cases, display of alert zones & non-penalty configuration for drivers to be able to skip orders to the alert zones and display of point ‘B’ for drivers in alert zones as well as passenger profile picture.

He also explained the new and improved safety features for passengers which included route monitoring, rating form to evaluate trips, display of driver rating and safety centre.

"Yango understands the importance of safety for all partner drivers and passengers, and we are constantly working to enhance our safety measures to provide a secure and reliable service. By introducing new safety features and investing in driver training programmes, we aim to set a new standard for safety in the ride-hailing industry,” he said.

“The Yango Talk Series is an initiative that the company aims to use as education on safety for drivers, passengers and all stakeholders. “Knowledge is power and ensuring that people know about the safety features is the first step in ensuring that they are safe," Mr Kwakuyi said.

Yango's participation in the University of Ghana SRC Week celebrations was warmly welcomed by attendees, who appreciated its commitment to prioritising safety. Students and faculty members had the opportunity to engage with Yango representatives and learn more about the company's safety initiatives.

Over 400 students benefited from the maiden session conducted by Mr Kwakuyi. The Yango Safety Talk Series is scheduled to take place all year round with regular educational tours in schools, lorry parks, hospitals and during social events.

Meanwhile, Yango has encouraged all users to utilise the safety features available on the app and provide feedback on their experiences. The company said it remained dedicated to creating a safe and secure environment for all users.