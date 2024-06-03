Work begins on new Koforidua Anglican School block

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:53

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has cut the sod for the construction of a three-storey 12-unit classroom block for the Anglican Junior and Primary School at Betom, a suburb of Koforidua.

Advertisement

The classroom block will be provided with ancillary facilities such as offices for the head teachers, staff common rooms and a 12-seater place of convenience. Additionally, all the rooms are expected to be equipped with ceiling fans and provided with electricity.

The project is being undertaken by Sections Limited and UFARP Construction Limited and supervised by Arckito Consult at an estimated cost of GH¢3 million. The edifices, which will be funded through the GETFund, are expected to be completed within nine months to enhance teaching and learning.

The MP, with support from the New Juaben Municipal Education Unit, the assembly and the Koforidua Anglican Church, have secured a temporary place for some of the pupils, pending the completion of the project.

Vision

At the ceremony, Mr Baafi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said his vision was to face-lift the constituency, especially with regards to educational structures. That, he explained, was the reason for the provision of modern classroom blocks with the necessary ancillary facilities for both the pupils and teachers.

The MP, who was grateful to GETFund for financing the project, indicated that the people in the area would equally be happy about the provision of the new modern structures for their children and wards to study in.

Tracing the history of the school, Mr Baafi indicated that it had served the area for many years and that the old classrooms had to be replaced with modern ones with the required facilities to facilitate teaching and learning.

That, he stated, would attract more pupils, as well as teachers, to the school. "Construction works will immediately begin with the demolition of the old classrooms and the whole project will be completed within nine months for the pupils to come back to the classrooms to study.

"Koforidua is fast developing and as the capital of the municipality and the Eastern Region, we have to replace old dilapidated buildings with modern ones to suit its current status," Mr Baafi said.

Mr Baafi called for cooperation from the residents to make the redevelopment process a success for the benefit of both dwellers in the municipality, as well as the region.

No delay

The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev. Felix Annancy, was hopeful that since funds had been made available, the project would not be delayed and that it would be completed at the stipulated period of nine months.

He said the old dilapidated classrooms had been a worry to the church because they posed a danger to the pupils and teachers since the building could easily collapse during a rainstorm.

Rt Rev. Annancy said the church was now happy that the old classrooms were being replaced with standard ones with the necessary ancillary facilities. "I'm happy that the new classroom blocks when completed will change the entire structure of the school," the bishop stated.

Investment

He urged parents and guardians in the area to invest in the education of their children by sending them to school, as well as supervising them at home to learn. The Municipal Education Director, Mustapha Haruna Appiah, who was highly elated about the MP's intervention, said Mr Baafi was undertaking a number of classroom projects in the constituency, some of which were completed, while others were ongoing.

He appealed to the construction firms executing the projects to ensure their early completion, and to enable the schools’ 732 pupils to be relocated to the new classrooms.