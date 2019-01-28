Yaa Naa pledges doing away with progress retarding customs

Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, the new Overlord of Dagbon , has pledged to work with the chiefs and people of the traditional area to do away with antiquated customs that retard the development of the area.
Giving signals of how he intends blending tradition with modernity in his reign, he said, “These antiquated customs and bottlenecks in our constitution are the stumbling blocks to our peace and development today and we must do away with them.’’
Yaa Naa Abukari made the pledge in a speech read on his behalf at his investiture at Yendi, the traditional seat of Dagbon last Friday.
Resplendent in his full regalia, his speech, read by the Vo-Naa M.B. Bawa, drew intermittent applause from the large gathering.
His resolve to be fair to all manner of people was not in doubt. “I declare that I shall be just and fair in my rule of Dagbon. I shall do justice to all manner of people in Dagbon, whether they are Dagomba or Anufu; Asante or Kokomba; Moshi or Hausa; Abudu or Andani.”
He further pledged to uphold the pride and dignity of Dagbon.
The Yaa Naa asked his people in Dagbon, the Abudus and Andanis, the Komkombas and Chokosis and all and sundry in Dagbon to thank the President for his determination to reunite the people of Dagbon .
He made a solemn pledge that he would be devoted to the service of Dagbon throughout his reign and uphold the pride and dignity of the people of Dagbon.
Yaa Naa Abukari paid tribute to the Eminent Chiefs for their patience and time to restore peace to Dagbon and all former Presidents from Flt Lt. J.J. Rawlings to Mr J.A. Kufuor, late John Evans Atta Mills and Mr John Mahama for their significant contributions towards the achievement of peace in Dagbon.
He was also full of praise for the security agencies for their tireless effort to ensure peace and stability in the area.
Dagbon rising
" Dagbon is rising again and has taken its place of pride once again and will contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana and Dagbon will live in peace and unity," he told the excited audience.
He pledged that he would make Dagbon great and strong once again as a united and peaceful traditional area full of hope for the younger generation.
“This is a historic day as the 42nd Yaa Naa. Today is a happy day for the people of Dagbon. Our ancestors will now rest in peace . All sons and daughters of Dagbon should uphold peace and unity .
This great day of January 25, 2019 will feature greatly in the history of Dagbon , Northern Ghana and Ghana as a momentous day," he stated.
President Akufo-Addo commended
He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his unparalleled and strong leadership, saying Dagbon will be grateful to him for his sterling leadership.
“On countless occasions, you have declared your neutrality that you are neither Andani nor Abudu rather ‘AbuDani’. You also said you have no vested interest in whosoever ascends the throne as Yaa Naa,” he recalled.
Yaa Naa Abukari said it was worth mentioning that the President preferred to work for the peace and unity of Dagbon. “Since assuming the High Office of President, you have acted swiftly in accordance with your pledge to Dagbon,” he stated, adding that over the past two years, the President had acted fairly and impartially.
He further said it was worthy to note that President Akufo-Addo had fulfilled his promise to “Dagbon saying, " Dagbon will eternally be grateful to him having ensured that there is now a united Dagbon.”
Construction of Palace
“One major job to do for Dagbon is the construction of a befitting palace for the Yaa Naa. I, therefore, appeal to you to build a palace for Dagbon .
The construction of a palace for Yaa Naa will be a supplement to the great achievement you have already chalked up by uniting Dagbon. Dagbon would be forever grateful to your excellency.”
Call on investors
Yaa Naa Abukari said Dagbon was endowed with natural resources such as iron ore at Sheni and has vast fertile lands, and, therefore, called on investors to invest in the area.
Other areas that provided opportunity for investors, he said, were solar energy, agriculture and animal husbandry, tourism, building industry, block manufacturing and the northern smock which had its origins in Dagbon.
Yaa Naa Abukari said under his leadership, education , economic development and environmental protection, national security and peace building will be paramount.
He said he would also partner the international community, the government of Ghana and other development agencies to ensure peace and development in Dagbon and the Northern Region as a whole.
He also called on corporate institutions in the country to facilitate this work.
“Eighty years ago my father, Mahamadu Abdulai, ascended to the Dagbon kingship and in 1976 my grand father Yaa Naa Andani II ascended the Dagbon throne from the gate skin of Savelugu.
" My countrymen and women, today is my turn to ascend the throne also from the Savelugu gate skin," he stated.