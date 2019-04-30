We’re dealing with kidnap cases - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday broke his silence on recent cases of kidnapping in the country and gave an assurance that tough decisions were being taken by the government to deal decisively with the matter.
He stated that unlike Nigeria, Ghana had not known such unfortunate phenomenon of kidnapping, adding that “we need to do something about it so that it does not become a feature of our society and that the government was determined to resolutely contain the issue.
President Akufo-Addo declared the resolve of the government to address the situation when a delegation of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition called on him at the Jubilee House yesterday.
“Decisions are being taken as we speak that will be a clear manifestation of the determination I have to deal with this matter,” he declared.
Vigilantism
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The President stated that the trend of vigilantism was of great concern to Ghanaians and the government, especially in view of the greater devastating dimension of the phenomenon in other parts of Africa.
He urged all to support the bill on vigitalism that the Executive had presented to Parliament to deal decisively with the problem.
President Akufo-Addo urged all interested parties and individuals to make the law a better one through submissions of their views to support the parliamentary process, adding that with a good law, coupled with firm and consistent implementation, Ghana would make a headway.
Report
Touching on calls by the CSOs for the publication of the Emile Short Commission Report and recommendations, the President explained that the Constitution prescribed how such reports should be treated, including timelines and that he was studying it and would react appropriately.
He said the law was clear as to how a report of such nature should be dealt with, to be published or not to be published, including issuance of White Paper after such documents had been studied.
President Akufo-Addo condemned the leaks of sections of the report in the media and said such irresponsible leaks were unfortunate but insisted that the government would abide by the dictates of the Constitution and do the right thing in the interest of the country.
CSOs
The President said the work of civil society organisations was good for democracy because Ghana had experienced a checkered history, during which some liberties had been stifled and indicated that with the current dispensation, people must have their say, but the majority must decide in line with the tenets of democracy.
He said consulting with people did not mean that the government needed to agree with everything they suggested or argued on but the system of dialogue must be allowed to run because it would allow people to express their point of view free from intimidation.
Sanitation
Reacting to the concerns of the CSOs about sanitation and their call for the establishment of an agency to deal with the problem, the President expressed the confidence that the people he had put in charge of affairs would work for all to be witnesses to the results.
He said he was fully conscious of the commitment he had made to make Accra one of the cleanest cities and that his administration was on course to deliver on that.