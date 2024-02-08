We left behind a stabilised economy — John Mahama

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 08 - 2024 , 05:57

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that his government did not leave behind an economic mess, but a stable economy with higher growth prospects.

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said before handing over power to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, the economy was robust with a debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 57 per cent which was less than the International

Monetary Fund (IMF’s) recommended debt to GDP of 60 per cent for middle-income countries.

"My administration recorded the debt-to-GDP but today it is more than 100 per cent," he said.

Mr Mahama said prior to his exit from office, inflation was 15.5 per cent but ballooned to 54 per cent in December 2022 before it dropped recently to 30 per cent.

He added that his administration left a budget deficit of 6.6 per cent, but it went to 15 per cent under the NPP government and was only now dropping.

Occasion

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital last Tuesday as part of his 'Building Ghana Tour' of the area.

In attendance were professional groups such as dressmakers, barbers, butchers and teachers, among others, who took turns to table before the flag bearer thier concerns for redress when he wins the December election.

The former President is touring seven out of the 18 constituencies in the region.

They are Mion, Gushegu, Yendi, Tamale North, Tamale South, Sagnarigu and Tamale Central, where he would explain his vision to the electorate and also solicit their support.

Wasted mandate

The NDC flag bearer chastised the government for failing to justify the mandate the people gave it for the past eight years.

“You didn’t inherit a mess; it is your clueless economic management team and Finance Minister that created the mess we are experiencing today," he said.

Mr Mahama further said that the state of the economy under his leadership was incomparable to the current state under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said his achievement as president had positioned him as the right candidate to rescue the people from the "suffering" of the government.

On employment, the flag bearer said an NDC-led government would increase the cultivation of cotton in the North from the current 4,000 tonnes to about 100,000 tonnes annually.

"Our lands are same as that of Burkina Faso and Benin, yet they are able to produce tonnes of cotton so why cant we also do same?" the former President said quizzically.

Reject Bawumia

For his part, the General-Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey, said: “Vice-President Bawumia is not a trustworthy son of the North and must be rejected at the 2024 polls.”

He said unlike the flag bearer of the NPP, Mr Mahama who is seeking a comeback could be trusted because his track record was evident everywhere.

"Northern Region, you have produced a person that we can be proud of, a genuine son of the region, a genuine son of Ghana.

He tells the truth,” Mr Kwetey said.

He also said that citizens could commit their businesses into former President Mahama’s hands because he was trustworthy.

“You can commit Ghana, the resources of the country and the destiny of 30 million plus Ghanaians into his hands because he can be trusted,” the NDC General-Secretary added.