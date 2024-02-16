Water facility for Samoa Health Centre

Emmanuel Modey Feb - 16 - 2024 , 07:35

The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Ghana last Tuesday inaugurated a solar-powered water system for the Somoa Health Centre in the Lambussie- Karni District of the Upper West Region to ease the plight of the people.

This intervention forms part of the various Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and nutrition projects dubbed, Health Future for All (HF4A) started by the SNV and funded by the Hemsley Charitable Funds in the Lambussie and Nandom districts since 2022.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on behalf of the Regional Minister, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), George Naluri, commended SNV, Ghana, for partnering the government to provide potable water and sanitation facilities to the community.

Sorghum project

Mr Naluri appealed to the SNV to include the district in the sorghum project they were about to launch.

He gave the assurance that the facility would be well maintained to ensure its sustainability.

The Country Director of the SNV, Barbara White Nkoala said so far, the organisation had handed over water and sanitation systems to 40 communities in the two districts.

She regretted the situation where water systems provided to the communities broke down, resulting in them going back to their contaminated sources.

The Regional Director of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Emmanuel Oppong, expressed his gratitude for the intervention at a time when one out of five persons in the district practised open defecation and drank contaminated water.

Mr Oppong called on the community to take good care of the facility to ensure its longevity.

The Lambussie Director of Health, Jerdu Nuhu, called on the people to beware of the presence of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM). He appealed to them to report early to health facilities since the CSM was curable.

The Chief of Samoa, Kuoro Alhaji Abdulai Shakiru Tigwii, thanked the SNV for all the interventions that have impacted positively on their lives and asked parents to live up to their responsibilities of providing for the needs of their children, especially their education and health.