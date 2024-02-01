VRA hands over Cashew for Land Project to Akaa Yaw community

Ezekiel E. Sottie Feb - 01 - 2024 , 10:00

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has handed over a Cashew for Land Project to the people of Akaa Yaw Number One, a community near Tapa Abotoase in the Biakoye District in the Oti Region.

The project, a landmark community-based initiative facilitated by the Department of Food and Agriculture of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), is aimed at reinforcing the VRA’s commitment to rehabilitate degraded areas of the Volta Basin to ensure afforestation and reforestation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, in a speech read on his behalf by the Director, Environment and Sustainable Development, Benjamin Arhin Sackey, at the handover ceremony, said the drive towards that initiative was imperative for the VRA because over the past 63 years that it had operated as an organisation, the maintenance of the Volta Basin and the sustainability of the environment had been uncompromising components in the authority’s business processes.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa emphasised that through a comprehensive sensitisation programme, the authority mobilised riparian community members and established community-based organisations in each selected community.

He said currently, there were 45 of such community-based organisations in 45 riparian communities spanning four districts the namely South Dayi, North Dayi, Biakoye and Kpando Municipality.

He said the VRA had supported the cultivation of nearly 300 hectares of forest plantation along the Volta Lake and the River Dayi.

“Nevertheless, our potential achievement could have surpassed the current 300 hectares, but our progress has faced challenges in the area of securing sufficient land for reforestation.

In response to this limitation and with the dual objective of enhancing livelihoods of community members and conserving forest cover along the Volta Lake, we conceptualised the Cashew for Land Project,” Mr Antwi-Darkwa said.

He stressed that the primary aim of the initiative was to incentivise landowners to allocate land for the establishment of cashew plantations, thereby contributing to the restoration of the tree cover along the Volta Lake System.

“The project strives to safeguard the integrity of the water body for sustained hydro power generation, while providing an alternative livelihood for communities actively supporting the VRA’s reforestation efforts,” he added.

Appreciation

The District Chief Executive of Biakoye, Millicent Kabuki Carboo, expressed appreciation to the VRA for the initiative, saying the project was going to benefit a lot of people and transform fortunes in the district.

The District Director of Agriculture for Biakoye, Frank Aboni, said the project symbolised the collective dedication to foster sustainable practices, ensure food security and uplift the socio-economic status of the Oti Region.

He urged both farmers and the MoFA to remain steadfast in their commitment to sustainable agriculture, community collaboration and the shared vision of making Oti a thriving region in cashew farming.

Background

The VRA is said to have acknowledged that the issue of depleting forest vegetation due to forest fires, developmental projects, the conversion of forest areas into arable land for cultivation among others is a growing concern for society.

It commenced reforestation efforts in the Buffer Zone in 2009 when the Kpeve Tornu community independently initiated tree planting along the lakeside for shoreline protection.

Impressed with the Kpeve Tornu community’s initiative, the VRA stepped in and offered support, resulting in the growth of the protection efforts.

After visiting their planting site, the VRA decided to enhance the initiative by utilising their plantation as a case study.