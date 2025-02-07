Vivo Energy hands over washroom facility to La Enobal Basic School

Vivo Energy Ghana, in partnership with United Way Ghana, has handed over a renovated washroom facility to La Enobal Basic School.

The Finance Manager of Vivo Energy, Kilai Muasya, who led the Vivo team to hand over the facility, described it as a tangible reflection of the company’s vision in action.

He stressed the importance of access to safe and hygienic facilities, saying it was a fundamental human right that upheld dignity and health.

"Access to a safe and hygienic environment is a basic human right and a fundamental pillar of dignity and health," he stated.

Mr Muasya stated that the initiative aligned closely with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring access to clean water and sanitation.

He emphasised that by supporting this goal, the project not only empowered the school but also contributed to a healthier and more sustainable future.

"By contributing to this goal, we are not only empowering the school but also taking a significant step towards building a healthier, more sustainable future," he added.

Mr Muasya highlighted Vivo Energy's vision to become the leading and most respected energy business in Africa.

The vision, he added, extended beyond their core business, as they were driven to address the social and development needs of the communities they served.

"Respect is earned not only by delivering excellence in our industry but more importantly also addressing the social and development needs of the communities we serve,” he stated.

He, therefore, underscored the critical importance of proper hygiene and sanitation for improving health outcomes and ensuring that children, especially girls, can stay in school.

"Research has consistently shown that proper hygiene and sanitation are critical for improving health outcomes and ensuring that children, especially the girl child, can stay in school,” Mr Muasya said.

Gratitude

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Director of Education, Habiba Kotomah, expressed gratitude for the new facility.

She revealed that sanitation had long been a major challenge on the school premises due to limited wash facilities.

Describing the previous facility as a “danger” and a ‘death trap’”, Ms Kotomah hailed the new washroom as a safe and worthy replacement.

She highlighted the positive impact on girls’ education, noting that inadequate facilities often forced some girls to miss lessons during menstruation.

She noted that the new modern facility, with features like changing rooms, was a significant improvement that would benefit female students.

Ms Kotomah pledged that the school cluster would maintain the new facility for generations to come, and expressed a desire for the partnership with United Way and Vivo to continue beyond this single project.