U-Fresh builds police station for Jorpanya

A beverage company, U-Fresh Ghana Limited, has built a police station for Manya Jorpanya in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.
The police station has cells for males and females, a charge office, as well as offices and residential accommodation for the policemen.
Apart from the police station, U-Fresh also donated a pick-up vehicle to enhance the operations of the station.
Police responsibility
Speaking at the inauguration of the police station, the Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Tetteh Yohunu, charged policemen to remain committed and accountable to the people in the communities in which they lived and worked.
He said policemen had a duty to work hard and professionally in order to build a cordial and closer relationship with the public.
COP Yohonu said the police were committed to providing security to enable people, businesses and investors to go about their activities in peace.
He said fighting crime was not the work of only the police, but that it required inputs from the public, chiefs and businesses, for which reason he lauded U-Fresh for building the police station and the Chief for the area, Nene Dr Korabo VII, for providing the land for the project.
"We are committed to protecting lives and properties, but this requires collaboration from the public,” he said.
Development
The Chief Executive Officer of U-Fresh, Mr Ding Qing, said his outfit put up the station to increase police visibility in the community to enhance security for residents and businesses.
U-Fresh, he said, would continue to support Manya Jorpanya in all areas to improve the level of development there.
He added that the company had made massive investment in the community and also provided jobs for hundreds of youth in Manya Jorpanya and surrounding communities.
“Our quest is not only to conduct business in this community but also improve the lot of the people of Manya Jorpanya and other areas in this district,” he said.
For his part, Nene Dr Korabo praised U-Fresh for helping the community and urged residents and businesses in the area to live in peace and harmony for shared prosperity.
"Nobody will bring peace to us until we ourselves work at it, with the collaboration of the police," he said.