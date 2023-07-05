Two jailed for lynching 90-year-old woman

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 05 - 2023 , 09:53

The Tamale High Court has sentenced two persons to 12 years imprisonment for their involvement in the murder of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

The convicts are Hajia Serina Mohammed and Latifa Bumaye.

They were convicted on each of the two counts of attempted murder and murder and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each.

The prison terms are to run concurrently.

Background

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, the convicts attacked and killed the 90 year-old woman on an accusation of being a witch.

She had been accused of using her witchcraft to work against allowing rain to fall in the area.This was because, the sorcerer Sherina Mohammed had said so.

Based on that, the old woman was subjected to severe beatings until she became unconscious and died.

Seven individuals including the chief of the Kafaba community, Seidu Yahaya, were arrested by police in Salaga.

Serena Mohammed and Latifa Bomaye were later arrested at their hideouts.

Initially, the duo were charged with attempted murder and murder. But they pleaded not guilty.

After three years of prosecution, the convicts through their lawyer, Abass Klimba Amankwah in April changed their plea to guilty of manslaughter.

However, the other accused persons, Haruna Aness, 34, Issifa Tanko, 35, Issifa Sachibu, 32, Shaibu Muntala, 29, and Sulemana Ali, 35, were acquitted upon the advice of the Regional Attorney General’s Department.