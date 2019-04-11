Two armed robbers jailed 25 years for stealing mobile phone

Two persons who robbed a trader at the Arts Centre in Accra have been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison
.
Billy Kwasi and Yaw Joseph are said to be squatters at the Arts Centre in Accra.
On March 3, 2019, they bumped into the complainant, Hannah Brown at the Arts Centre with arms and robbed her, the court heard.
The two pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery when they were arraigned and the court, presided over by
Billy got 15 years for the conspiracy to rob and robbery whilst Yaw got 10 years for conspiracy to rob and robbery.
Facts
Presenting the facts of the case, the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said on March 3,
The complainant was suddenly confronted by the two with a knife and a pair of scissors as she stood at the Law Court Complex Bus stop in Ministries area,
He said as the lady resisted their confrontation, Yaw hit her hand together with her Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone onto the ground, picked the phone and took to their heels.
Complainant screamed for help and some people came to assist her, which led to the arrest of the two, the prosecutor said.
Her Infinix mobile phone was recovered right at the scene in a damaged state, the prosecution said.
He said the two in their caution statement told the police that they threw away the knife and the scissors as they were about to be arrested.