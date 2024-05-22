Twellium Industrial, GMA present paediatric equipment to 8 hospitals

Diana Mensah May - 22 - 2024 , 09:50

In a concerted effort to reduce newborn mortality rates, Twellium Industrial Company Ltd in collaboration with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has donated four incubators and four phototherapy devices to eight health facilities across the country.

Advertisement

The donation is part of Twellium’s "Changing Lives" campaign which aims to improve neonatal health care in the country. The beneficiary health facilities are the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, the Hohoe District Hospital in the Volta Region, the Dominase SDA Hospital in the Ashanti Region and the Ga West District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The phototherapy machines were presented to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Ewim Polyclinic in the Central Region, Tamale West Hospital in the Northern Region and the Sunyani Municipal Hospital in the Bono Region.

Context

While the incubators are crucial for maintaining a stable temperature environment for premature babies, aiding their development and weight gain, the phototherapy machine is for treating neonatal jaundice.

The equipment was distributed to health centres that were identified as having a critical need for neonatal support. The facilities were selected with the help of the GMA.

Beyond the donation, Twellium Industrial Company, which produces the Verna Mineral Water, also settled the medical bill of $7,000 for Rhoda Akorfa Senyegbe, who required urgent heart surgery at the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

Commitment

The Event Manager of Twellium Industrial Company Ltd, Kendrick Yehowada, highlighted the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and improving healthcare outcomes in the country.

The initiative, he said, was expected to have a positive impact on neonatal health care in the selected health centres, improving the survival and health outcomes for many infants. “In Ghana, child mortality remains a significant challenge for medical facilities.

So we have been working with our partners to provide medical equipment and support to hospitals across the country. Our work is crucial in addressing this issue and ensuring that more children survive and thrive,” he added.

Mr Yehowada said the donation was part of a broader initiative by Twellium to support health and well-being in the country to make meaningful impact beyond the company’s core business activities.

Appreciation

The Greater Accra Chairman of GMA, Dr Andrews Mensah, who received the items on behalf of the President of GMA, thanked the donors for the support which he said emphasised the impact of such donations on neonatal health.

He added that the availability of incubators and phototherapy machines was crucial for the survival and health of newborns, particularly those born prematurely or with jaundice.

“This generous contribution from Twellium will significantly enhance our ability to provide high-quality care in these challenging cases,” Dr Mensah added. The equipment, he said, would create a stable and controlled environment for premature infants.

Dr Mensah said the health centres selected to receive the equipment were strategically located in areas with high birth rates and a significant need for enhanced neonatal care.