Translate Constitution, laws into local dialects to deepen democracy — Participants

Mohammed Fugu Dec - 05 - 2023 , 07:50

Participants in a democracy dialogue in Tamale have underscored the need to translate the Constitution and various laws of the country into the various local dialects for the understanding and appreciation of ordinary citizens.

This, they said, would help deepen their understanding of the Constitution and promote democracy.

They intimated that if citizens at the grassroots, who were the fulcrum around which democracy thrived, understood the Constitution and laws governing the country, they would be able to hold duty bearers accountable.

Accountability

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Jaksally Foundation, Seidu Jeremiah, said "if ordinary citizens at the local levels can understand the Constitution, laws and their rights very well, they will be able to wake up and hold duty bearers accountable which will go a long to deepen democracy".

He was of the view that the nation had not derived much dividends from democracy since the inception of the fourth republic and that it was about time citizens held duty bearer accountable and demand for what was due them.

For his part, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said "let’s re-look at our educational system and begin to teach the children corruption and democracy, that is the surest way to forge ahead as a nation," he said.

He also called for strict enforcement of laws to help nip corruption in the bud, saying the country had very good laws and regulations but they were not strictly enforced due to politicisations and corruption.

Dialogue

The dialogue was organised by the Democracy Project, a think-thank and research organisation in collaboration with Care for Deprived Communities GH with funding support from the West Africa Democracy Network.

It brought together representatives of political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), community activities, assembly members among others to discuss and make recommendations on how to address the challenges of the country’s democracy.

The Project Director, Dr John Osae-Kwapong, said the dialogue was in response to a book he launched which identified several challenges in Ghana's democracy.

He said the dialogue was to help solicit suggestions from the various stakeholders and recommend them to the appropriate authorities for redress.