Ticheli residents benefit from free NHIS registration

Mohammed Fugu Dec - 19 - 2023 , 06:52

More than 300 residents of Ticheli, a farming community in the Tamale Metropolis, have been registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free.

The exercise, which was organised by Travel Centre Ghana, a Ghanaian travel and tour company, was aimed at improving healthcare access for rural people, particularly children.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic during the exercise last Saturday, the Head of Communications of Travel Centre Ghana, Derek Y. N. Onumah, said the gesture formed part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at improving the well-being of the less privileged in society.

Emphasising the significance of the NHIS coverage, he said it would alleviate financial burdens on families by reducing healthcare expenses for their children.

He was optimistic that the exercise would enable the beneficiaries to easily access healthcare when they needed it.

Mr Onumah, however, advised them to prioritise their health by regularly visiting health facilities for checkups, to enable them to stay healthy.

Gratitude

A volunteer in the community, Sulemana Zakaria, who has been facilitating community-led development in the area, expressed gratitude to the company for impacting the lives of the people.

He, however, appealed to other charitable organisations to extend their support to rural communities, particularly women and children.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Daily Graphic expressed their gratitude to Travel Centre Ghana for the gesture.