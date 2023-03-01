The Lord’s Pentecostal outdoors Council of Elders

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 01 - 2023 , 08:35

The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI) has inducted a five-member council of elders into office at an impressive ceremony in Accra.

Member of the council include Apostle Richard Buafor (immediate-past General Overseer of the Church) as Chairman, and Apostle Mathias Agbley (a former General Secretary) of the United Kingdom Area as Secretary.

Other members are Apostle Victor Addom, Apostle Emmanual Adzimah, and Reverend Victor Nimoh, all retired clergy of the Church.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Apostle Gilbert Kogbe, General Secretary of the Church, revealed that “Article 11, clause 1 of TLPCI constitution states that there shall be a council of elders made up of retired General Overseers, retired General Secretaries and three retired Pastors”.

Apostle Kogbe indicated that the “council of elders shall serve as advisors to the Executive Council and the Apostolic Council. They shall also serve as members of the vetting committee provided for under clause 4 (b) of Article 11 of the Church’s constitution”.

Swearing in the members, Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otoo, General Overseer of the church charged them to be conscious that “by accepting this trust, you indicate without reservation your commitment and loyalty to the message, programme, constitution, doctrine, procedures and worldwide programmes of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International”.

Chairman of the council, Apostle Richard Buafor who spoke on behalf of his colleagues pledged their allegiance to leadership of the church, adding that “we shall dedicate our energies to promoting the cause of the church for as long as our energies permit. We are setting out immediately to strategize on how to bring our rich experiences to bear on shaping the vision of the General Overseer and his management team to ensure that we spread the gospel to all corners of the world”.