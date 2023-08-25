The gold Margaret Adjei picked from soil

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Aug - 25 - 2023 , 11:23

A 38-year-old female farmer from Akyem Achiase in the Birim South District in the Eastern Region, Margaret Adjei, has won the fifth edition of the Gold in the Soil Award.

For her prize, the farmer who cultivates cocoa and oil palm on a 95-acre land, went home with a new tricycle, weedicides, among others.

Mrs Adjei, who has been growing cocoa and oil palm for the past 20 years, engages 10 farm hands.

Award winners

The Gold in the Soil Award was instituted five years ago to honour female farmers who distinguish themselves in the cultivation of cocoa, oil palm, maize, cassava, plantain, among other crops.

In all, 12 other deserving female farmers across the country were honoured in various categories such as the Passion for Farm Award, which went to Nana Felicia Akyeamah; Change Champion Award, which went to Dzidzinyo K Fianu; Outstanding Woman in Extension Services Award, which went to Delali Esi Agyeman; Feed to Food Award, which went to Lydia Gyebi Asare; She-innovates Award, which went to Abigail Ghama, and She-operates Award, which went to Hajara Mohammed.

The rest of the awards were Princess Carla to Ernestina Osei-Tutu; Diamond in the Rough Award to Adwoa Agyeiwaa; Climate Smart Award to Doris Opokua Hagan; Star Woman Agripreneur Award to Faustina Mamle Nartey, and Royal Agro Award to Nana Obaapanin Konadu Kontie II.

The scheme was instituted by Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to the welfare of women, to honour female farmers who excel in the cultivation of cocoa, oil palm, maize, cassava, plantain, cocoyam and other crops.

Growing interest

The awards garnered significant attention and participation this year, with a total of 96 nominations from 33 districts in the Eastern Region.

This remarkable achievement highlighted the growing recognition of exceptional women farmers and farmers with disability in the agricultural industry, along with their invaluable contributions to the sector.

The award scheme was on the theme: “Overcoming the barriers to women agricbusiness development: The role of stakeholders”.

The awards comprised 15 categories that represented a diverse range of achievements.

These categories highlight the exceptional accomplishments of women along the entire agricultural value chain, from farm-to-market excellence and innovation-driven solutions to community impact and sustainable practices. Each category holds its own significance, reflecting the multifaceted nature of women’s contribution to agriculture



Years of farming

Mrs Adjei said she went into farming at the age of 15 years, and expressed joy that it had paid off.

She said she started growing crops on an acre of land but had to gradually increase the farm until she reached a large acre of 95.

She said along with her husband, they were able to use their income to cater for themselves and the family, including their children.

Mrs Adjei, who said she experienced a lot of challenges, indicated that at the end of it all, she was able to make it to the top, and, therefore, urged her colleague women, as well as young ones, to venture into farming.

Misconception of agriculture

The Executive Director of the Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa Sarpong, said the foundation decided to reward female farmers to encourage them to continue to be in farming.

That, she indicated, would encourage other women to also go into farming, assuring them that farming was now business and urged them to see it as such.

Mrs Sarpong expressed worry that the youth were not interested in agriculture due to the poor mentality that it was business for the aged.

She said it was time to involve young ladies and to sensitise them to the importance of agribusiness, while supporting them to show interest in the sector.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong, commended the foundation for mobilising the female farmers, who, he said, were the main farmers in the communities.

Peasant farmers

"Statistics have shown that about 80 per cent of peasant farmers in the country are women,” he said, and lauded the foundation for mobilising them to go into farming.

Mr Frimpong said through the efforts of small-holder female farmers, there had not been famine in the country.

He said it would be necessary for stakeholders such as the Agrihouse Foundation to support the female farmers to produce more to feed the nation.

Own life

Kathleen Flynn-Dapaah, who is the Head of Cooperation at the Canadian High Commission in Ghana, financiers of the scheme, said no nation could successfully develop without women taking charge of their own lives, future and playing active roles in the success of their communities.

The communities, she said, should in turn, support the women to enable them to achieve their ultimate goals.

Ms Flynn-Dapaah told the female farmers to co-exist amicably by learning from each other and rendering the desired support to one another.

Relevant stakeholders

She also urged the relevant stakeholders in the agricultural sector such as suppliers, financial institutions, government departments and agencies as well as other organisations to identify the role to play in supporting the female farmers.

Ms Flynn-Dapaah noted that women always dedicated significant time to the care of others, especially children in the communities.

Such hard work, she pointed out, was overlooked because it did not reflect directly in the economy.

She said it was time women were recognised by the work they did for the betterment of female farmers.