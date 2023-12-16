‘The Gods Are Not to Blame’ returns on popular demand

Daily Graphic Dec - 16 - 2023 , 07:22

Producers of the timeless tragic drama, "The Gods Are Not to Blame," are set to provide a repeat of the captivating acts for three consecutive days during the festive period.

Image Bureau, the production company, in partnership with April Communications and the National Theatre, have outlined an encore run of Ola Rotimi's masterpiece, starting from Monday, December 18, this year, to Wednesday, December 20, this year at 7 p.m. each night.

This comes after the play's electrifying debut on December 2 and 3, this year, where audiences were enthralled by the powerful performances, poignant storytelling and timeless themes of fate, free will and societal responsibility.

"The overwhelming response to the initial run left us with no choice but to bring it back," one of the lead actresses, Naa Ashorkor, said.

"The reviews have been phenomenal, with audiences praising the depth, relevance and sheer brilliance of the production. We're thrilled to offer theatre lovers another chance to experience this iconic piece of African literature," Naa Ashorkor, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of April Communications, added.

Directed by the CEO of Image Bureau and Director-In-Residence at the National Theatre, George Quaye, and featuring a stellar cast, including David Dontoh, Fred Amugi, Mawuli Semevo, Andrew Tandoh-Adote, Elvis Crystal, "The Gods Are Not to Blame" delves into the tragic tale of Odewale, a young man burdened by a devastating prophecy.

As he struggles to defy his fate, the play explores complex questions about destiny and the role of the divine in shaping our lives.

Mr Quaye told the Daily Graphic that the encore run promised to be even more special, with the cast and crew fuelled by the excitement of the audience's response.

“Don't miss this last chance to witness a truly remarkable theatrical event and engage in a dialogue about timeless themes that continue to resonate deeply with audiences today,” he said.

Mr Quaye said the tickets were already on sale and could be secured at www.imagebureaugh.com or by dialing 711*11*25#.

The event is supported by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd.