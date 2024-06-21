Teamwork needed for quality healthcare delivery — Regional Health Director

The Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofosu, has called for teamwork among health workers to enable them to provide quality healthcare delivery for the people.

He stressed that without unity of purpose and support from one another, health workers could not achieve their core mandate of saving lives. Dr Ofosu made the call when he addressed an emergency meeting of staff and management of the Akyem Oda Government Hospital, which coincided with the official retirement of the Medical Superintendent of the facility, Dr Emmanuel Acquaah-Harrison, at Oda last Friday.

The meeting was aimed at reducing tension at the hospital due to a conflict between Dr Acquaah-Harrison and his deputy, Dr Nathaniel Kofi Kyei, which had created factions among the staff.

The regional director said to promote peace and a congenial atmosphere at the hospital, Dr Kyei had been transferred to Koforidua, while the Head of the maternity unit at the hospital, Dr Felix Odae Asiedu, was to act as the medical superintendent until a substantive one was appointed.

He advised the staff to be obedient, hardworking and supportive of the management of the facility to save lives. Dr Ofosu warned the staff of the hospital against spreading falsehoods about the management, further cautioning that any staff found causing troubles at the facility would be transferred.

He admonished them to eschew partisan politics at their workplace since that practice could divide them, thereby negatively affecting output. He emphasised that his outfit would liaise with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to upgrade the Oda Government Hospital, which was among the four large health facilities in the Eastern Region.

He denied speculations at the hospital that Dr Acquaah-Harrison had been given a two-year contract after his retirement in 2022, stressing that the medical superintendent had just attained the compulsory retiring age only this year.

The Regional Director further dispelled rumours that Dr Acquaah-Harrison blocked the chances of Dr Kyei to be appointed the medical superintendent to succeed him. He explained that doctors aspiring to be medical superintendents applied for the positions at the national level, and underwent elaborate screening and interviews, after which the successful ones were appointed to those positions without discrimination.